Mhow Introduces Alternate-Day Parking, Vehicle Curbs To Ease Traffic Chaos | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board has announced a series of measures to streamline traffic in Mhow city, including alternate-side parking, restrictions on vehicle movement in busy market areas and action against illegal parking and encroachments from Monday.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held on Friday to address the city's worsening traffic congestion, illegal parking and road encroachments.

Under the new traffic plan, vehicles will be parked in a single line on the right side of market roads on one day and on the left side the next day.

The arrangement will be implemented on Main Street, Sanghi Street, Sarafa Bazaar to Forest Department Office Road, Dana Gali to Hari Fatak Road, and Sabzi Mandi to Jama Masjid Road.

Movement of four-wheelers will remain prohibited from 12 pm to 8 pm from Hari Fatak to Sanghi Street via Kotwali Chowk up to Main Street, from Chhota Bazaar to the Forest Department Office and in other market areas.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on major roads between 10 am and 9 pm.

The Cantonment Board said a 'No Parking' zone will be enforced from Sarafa Bazaar to Phool Chowk. Shopkeepers on MG Road, Dana Gali, Main Street, Chhota Bazaar and other market areas have been directed to keep footpaths clear and not place goods on roads.

From Monday, challans will be issued and goods found encroaching on public roads will be seized.

The board also said notices have already been issued to those parking vehicles in front of barricades near Kotwali Chowk and the ASP office.

Vehicles that continue to violate the rules will be seized with police assistance after an initial warning.

The meeting was held at the Cantonment Board Girls School and was attended by MLA Usha Thakur, Cantonment Board CEO Jyoti Kapoor, SDOP Lalit Sikarwar, tehsildar Vivek Soni, officials, representatives of trader associations, social organisations and city residents.

During the meeting, citizens suggested banning the entry of cars and heavy vehicles on key market stretches, introducing fixed routes and speed limits for suburban buses on the Indore-Pithampur-Mhow route, and developing paid parking facilities at the High School Ground, Cantonment Garden, Garrison Ground Road, Dreamland Tennis Court and Mother Mary School Ground.