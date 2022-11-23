e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Hostel superintendent removed for slapping a student

Mhow: Hostel superintendent removed for slapping a student

Former hostel superintendent Sitaram Maurya has been posted back on the demand of the students

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 02:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The superintendent of the Tribal Welfare Hostel located in Mhowgaon has been removed from his post with immediate effect for slapping a student and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. A show cause notice has also been issued. According to the students, superintendent Sanjay Thakur had a dispute with Class 11 student Vijay in which he slapped him. After this incident, the hostel students along with their parents met project officer Mohan Soni and told him that Thakur does not behave properly with the students of the hostel, neither is the quality of food good nor his behaviour good and often harasses students.

Waterman Deepak has been sent to Patalpani hostel. Former hostel superintendent Sitaram Maurya has been posted back on the demand of the students. Project Officer Mohan Soni told the students and parents that students will have to maintain disciple regarding entry into the hostel and follow mess timings. He warned that action would be taken against erring students.

Read Also
Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: Indore cops develop special QR code to assist NRI guests
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Dogs bite former railway employee fighting menace of stray dogs 

Ujjain: Dogs bite former railway employee fighting menace of stray dogs 

Ujjain: Durgadas Rathod remembered on Mahanirwan Diwas

Ujjain: Durgadas Rathod remembered on Mahanirwan Diwas

Ujjain: Vidya Bhavan students visit ICCC, learn about smart technologies 

Ujjain: Vidya Bhavan students visit ICCC, learn about smart technologies 

Indore: Running railway staff stages demo in support of 7-point demand

Indore: Running railway staff stages demo in support of 7-point demand

Indore: Trophies unveiled for West Zone Body Building Championships

Indore: Trophies unveiled for West Zone Body Building Championships