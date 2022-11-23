Mhow: Hostel superintendent removed for slapping a student

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The superintendent of the Tribal Welfare Hostel located in Mhowgaon has been removed from his post with immediate effect for slapping a student and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. A show cause notice has also been issued. According to the students, superintendent Sanjay Thakur had a dispute with Class 11 student Vijay in which he slapped him. After this incident, the hostel students along with their parents met project officer Mohan Soni and told him that Thakur does not behave properly with the students of the hostel, neither is the quality of food good nor his behaviour good and often harasses students.

Waterman Deepak has been sent to Patalpani hostel. Former hostel superintendent Sitaram Maurya has been posted back on the demand of the students. Project Officer Mohan Soni told the students and parents that students will have to maintain disciple regarding entry into the hostel and follow mess timings. He warned that action would be taken against erring students.

