Mhow: Honour for local lad

Mhow: Chaitanya Solanki of Mhow bagged the first position at the Hyderabad Design Week National Competition and won prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Solanki is currently pursuing PhD from IIT-Hyderabad. Solanki gave an idea that could help in reducing the weight of school bags upto 75%. Techies from various countries also attended the competition. The guests awarded him with a cheque and a trophy. More than a thousand people attended the event.
