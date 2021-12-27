e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:13 PM IST

Mhow: Four held for Rs 1.5L loot case

The accused quartet attacked Arjun and his driver at the underpass on Mhow-Indore Road near the toll booth and snatched the bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh.
FP News Service
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow Police arrested four accused involved in a loot case near toll-booth on Indore-Mhow road recently.

According to information, four accused Shiekh Rahman of Khajarana, Aman of Dwarikapuri in Indore and two others attacked Arjun Vaskale, 21, of Rajpur, Barwani district and his driver Ankit, when they were heading to Indore on Sunday night around 10.30 pm.

Accused quartet attacked Arjun and his driver at under-pass on Mhow-Indore Road near toll booth and snatched bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh.

Arjun in his complaint to police said that accused came on a motorcycle. Based on its registration number provided by the complainant, police traced its actual owner and arrested Shiekh Rahman. He allegedly informed police about Aman and two others involved in the crime. Police arrested the accused and recovered loot amount from them.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:13 PM IST
