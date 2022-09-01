Mhow: Coloniser sent to jail in fraud case

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A coloniser Manveer Singh Chhabra has been sent to jail for fraud and duping a customer. The coloniser is a resident of Old Palasia.

The Kishanganj police had registered a case under Sections 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, arrested him and produced him before the court. According to the police the complainant had, in 2013 entered into an agreement for the purchase of a plot in Pigdambar for Rs 21 lakh. The complaint had even paid Rs 20 lakh to the accused and it was decided that the remaining Rs 1 lakh would be paid at the time of registration. But the coloniser has been avoiding doing a registry for the last nine years on one pretext or the other

According to Kuldeep Khatri of Kishanganj police station the accused neither has land nor was he ready to return the money to the complainant. The station in-charge told that in the past too, in 2019, a victim's family had filed a case.