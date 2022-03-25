Mhow: ASP (rural), SDOP posts vacant in Mhow for two months

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the implementation of the police commissionerate in the urban area, the responsibility has been given to other senior officers for the rural area of the district. Surprisingly, though Mhow is considered a sensitive are two major positions of senior police officers are lying vacant for about two months here. A large military cantonment area is also situated in Mhow.

Additional SP (Rural) post is vacant for about two months in Mhow while the SDOP is on leave for nearly a month as he is unwell. However, Depalpur SDOP is in charge of Mhow SDOP at present.

During the incident that happened in Pigdambar a couple of days ago, there was no senior police officer in the Mhow area, due to which the police force from Pithampur (Dhar district) had to come to the aide of Kishanganj police. The police officers of the urban area also reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Mhow city police station is also a sensitive police station area. Kishanganj, Manpur, Badgonda Police Station areas also come under ASP (rural) and SDOP. Without immediate supervisory authorities, the police station in charges of these police stations are managing the situation for two months. Mhow is considered to be one of the important tehsils of Indore district but the senior officials didn’t pay attention to the deployment of the officials to improve the law and order situation of the tehsil.

“The proposal of appointment of ASP and SDOP in Mhow is pending and the two officials would be deployed possibly within a week”.

Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Inspector General, Indore (rural)

