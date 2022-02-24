Mhow: Accountants of a private firm loses Rs 2 cr company money in online betting

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant of Shakti Pumps, a reputed private company of Pithampur Industrial area in Dhar district has lost Rs two crore in online betting.

According to information, accountant Raghav Rajput lost Rs 2 crore belonging to the company in the online game of Zubair, City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said.

Rajput, a resident of Sampat Hills Indore was working with Shakti Pumps as an accountant for 14 years. A trustworthy accountant, he fell prey to the addiction of online gambling, which even forced him to sell his house, Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria said.

Bhadoria said that the company's owner had asked Rajput to make payments of other companies for the purchase of goods, but instead, Rajput put this money on an online betting game.

Rajput, who has resorted to unlawful means to gamble online with the company money has been doing so since July 2021. He told the police that his addiction to online gambling led him to mortgage his house and later gamble with the money that the company used to transfer to his account via cheques to be paid to the vendors of the company. He admitted to having looted about two crore rupees of the company.

The police said that on the complaint of the company, the police arrested Rajput from his Sampat Hills residence. He was booked under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant). Rajput in his confession claimed that his plans to commit suicide were foiled as the police arrived to arrest him before he could put his plan into action.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State govt to set up recreation centres for junior doctors at medical colleges

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:18 PM IST