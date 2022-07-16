Mhow: 10-yr-old boy drowns in pond

Representative Photo |

MHOW (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy drowned in a pond while swimming with his friends here at Sanjay pond on Thursday.

As per reports, the deceased named Kartik, along with a group of friends was playing in the pond when the accident occurred. He ventured into deep waters and started shouting for help. His firiends who tried to help him too started to drown.

Upon hearing their shouts, the nearby labourers reached the scene and rescued the children but could not save Kartik. On being informed, a team of police rushed to the scene and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. His mother, who runs a vegetable cart, was shocked and fainted upon receiving the information. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Infant killed, mother suffers leg fractures in wall collapse

A 6-month-old child died while his mother suffered multiple fractures in both her legs when the wall of a kutcha house in Palsikar Colony here collapsed at around 10.30 am on Friday.

Both of them were buried under the rubble. The woman is being treated at the Civil Hospital According to the information, a few days ago Lali (24) along with her young child (6 months) had come to her grandmother Leelabai's house.

Lali was feeding her child when the wall collapsed. The people around somehow pulled out the woman and the child. But by then the child had died. Both the legs of the woman were stuck in the bricks and debris.