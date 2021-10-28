​Metro Rail to be integrated with Cable Car project

Indore

The Metro Rail will be integrated with the Cable Car project to provide greater facility to the passengers. This was decided at a review meeting on the progress of the Metro Rail project, which was presided over by the collector Manish Singh, on Wednesday.

Collector Singh directed that special attention should be paid to multi-modal integration in the Metro project. He said apart from the integration of Metro Rail and Cable Car, connectivity of Metro stations with ISBT station, and Indore railway station should also be made part of the project. He said this would ensure a seamless flow of passengers from one type of public transport to another without any hindrance. The collector also discussed the status of land acquisition for the Metro Rail project and other stumbling blocks related to the project.

AGM of Metro Rail Project, Anil Joshi informed that as per the instructions of collector Singh a dedicated team has been appointed for the Metro Rail project, which is in regular touch with the district administration as well as the officials of Cable Car project.

He informed that the operational right of the Metro line being built from Gandhinagar to MR-10 has been given by Indore Development Authority to Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Similarly, the work of demarcation of land in Gandhinagar for constructing Metro Rail depot in Nainod is being done by the administration. He informed that a resolution has been passed by the Gandhi Nagar Housing Society for handing over possession of 2.618 hectares of land to the administration, which is needed for the depot. Additional collector Ajay Bedekar informed that soon they get physical possession of this land it would be handed over to MP Metro Rail project.

Collector Singh said in the meeting that except for those plots that have already been registered, possession of the rest of the land of the society should be handed over to Metro project. It was also decided that 2500 sq metres of land owned by IMC (earlier earmarked for AICTSL) will now be handed over to the Metro project for setting up a power sub-station.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:30 AM IST