Metro Push In Indore: Australian Tunnel Boring Machine To Drive Underground Corridors |

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UNEARTHING CITY| Australian tunnel boring machine to drill Indore tunnels

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Metro: Underground leap with Oz tech

Our Staff Reporter

INDORE

In a major push to accelerate the city’s metro infrastructure, Indore is set to receive an advanced Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) from Australia for the construction of underground metro corridors. The machine will play a crucial role in developing key underground stretches of the Indore Metro, particularly in densely populated areas where elevated construction is not feasible.

According to officials, a significant portion of the metro route has now been designated for underground development. This change will require fresh surveys and tendering processes. Meanwhile, preparations for commercial operations on the approximately 17-kilometre elevated corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square are already underway.

On the underground front, excavation work has begun in several parts of the city, including Regal Square, Nagar Nigam headquarters, Shivaji Market and Ramchandra Nagar. However, the project has faced resistance from local residents and traders, who have raised concerns about potential disruptions, damage to nearby structures and water sources. A public interest litigation has also been filed in the High Court, highlighting these issues.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials, however, maintain that underground metro systems are operating successfully in several cities across India and around the world. They emphasised that modern technology and safety protocols will ensure minimal impact on surrounding areas while providing long-term benefits for traffic decongestion and urban mobility.

The TBM is expected to arrive in Indore by June. Officials estimate it will take about one month to assemble and bring it online, as several of its components will be assembled locally. The decision to import the machine from Australia follows a thorough search for advanced, efficient tunnelling technology.

Notably, the underground corridor will also extend towards the airport, where a metro station is planned to facilitate direct connectivity for air travellers. The use of the TBM from the airport side is expected to streamline tunnelling work and ensure timely execution.