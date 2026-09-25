Medical Students Protest Against A Proposal To Operate The Medical College And Hospital Under The PPP Model In Neemuch

Medical Students Protest Against Public-Private Partnership Model In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Medical College, Neemuch, staged a protest outside the collector’s office on Thursday against a proposal to operate the medical college and hospital under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, they submitted a memorandum demanding that the institution remain under government control.

The students said the college is not only an educational institution but also an important healthcare centre for poor and middle-class families in Neemuch and nearby rural areas. They sought a comprehensive assessment of the proposal’s possible impact on students, patients and the public before any decision is taken.

Students expressed concern that private participation could increase education fees and other expenses, while charges for tests, medicines and treatment could also rise. They said changes in patient numbers and treatment arrangements could affect clinical training, internships and practical education.

The memorandum listed eight major demands, including an immediate halt to the PPP process, continued government operation and development of the college and hospital, and more doctors, nurses, technical staff and budgetary resources.

Students also sought stronger provision of free medicines, tests and modern medical equipment, protection of academic, clinical training and internship rights, and affordable treatment for poor and middle-class patients.

They further demanded an impartial study of the proposal and consultation with public representatives, doctors, employees, students and citizens before any decision.