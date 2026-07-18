Mayor, MLA Inspect Madhumilan–Chhawani Master Plan Road, Push for Timely Completion | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Golu Shukla on Friday inspected the under-construction Master Plan road connecting Madhumilan Square and Chhawani Square, directing officials to expedite the project while ensuring strict safety measures during the monsoon.

Accompanied by public representatives and senior Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials, the duo reviewed the project's progress, quality and timeline.

Mayor Bhargav said initial concerns that construction before the monsoon would inconvenience commuters had largely been addressed through efficient planning and execution.

He added that feedback from local residents during the inspection indicated satisfaction with the pace of work.

The mayor instructed officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe and ensure adequate barricading, warning signage, lighting and other safety arrangements at the construction site to minimise inconvenience to the public.

According to the IMC, more than 500m of the road lane has already been completed, while the remaining work is progressing rapidly.

In addition to road construction, the project includes installation of a stormwater drainage system, an underground drainage network and drinking water pipelines to avoid repeated excavation after the road is completed.

Bhargav appreciated the efforts of IMC engineers and construction teams for maintaining progress despite challenging weather conditions.

He also acknowledged the support extended by MLA Golu Shukla, corporator Pankhuri Jain and residents, saying the project reflects successful coordination among public representatives, civic authorities and citizens.