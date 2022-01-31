Mask Hi Hai Zindagi: Over 3.5 lakh masks distributed in Bhopal

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Under Mask Hi Hai Zindagi campaign being run under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 3,51,804 masks have been distributed to the needy till January 30. This campaign started simultaneously in all the urban bodies on January 20.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said so far 3,51,443 houses have been contacted by the urban bodies under the Roko-Toko campaign. Various activities are being undertaken to make citizens aware about prevention from corona. Around 5,530 online discussions have been conducted. Publicity is also being done through media besides hoardings and wall-paintings in the cities.

So far, 2094 mask banks have been established in urban bodies with public cooperation. About 1,69,651 masks have been donated by citizens and various organisations. As many as 40,604 masks distributed on January 30.

Singh said on January 30, 40, 604 masks were distributed in the urban bodies through various activities. As many as 5,335 masks in urban bodies of Bhopal division, 732 in Chambal, 15,538 in Gwalior, 4,569 in Indore, 1787 in Jabalpur, 1672 in Narmadapuram, 2,297 in Rewa, 6,049 in Sagar, 677 in Shahdol and 1948 masks have been distributed.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:19 AM IST