 Marvel Of Architecture: Asia's Tallest Tirupati Balaji Idol To Be Installed In Khandwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Picture of the elevation |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Asia's tallest Tirupati Balaji idol, standing at 81 feet, is set to be installed in Khandwa, boosting tourism and employment in the state.

To be located in Divya Balaji Nagar Colony, the statue will be a marvel of art and architecture, with intricate makeup and clothes made of glass, diamonds, pearls and silk. The statue is fireproof and electricity-proof, ensuring safety and durability.

The complex will feature a beautiful garden, a high-tech fountain and an auditorium showcasing the pilgrimage area, statue-making process and local art and culture. The entire area will be decorated with high-class laser lights.

With the installation of this massive statue, Khandwa is expected to become a major tourist destination, attracting devotees and tourists from nearby cities. The area will see a surge in business and employment opportunities, with shops, restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments set to thrive.

A trust will manage the temple area, providing employment opportunities for over 50 families. The coloniser, Ritesh Goyal, has initiated this project to promote tourism and create employment in Khandwa. He plans to invite prominent personalities, including the Chief Minister, for the installation ceremony of the idol.

