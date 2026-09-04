Married A Month Ago, Woman’s Neck-Slit Body Found In Water Tank In Indore | Representative image.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old newlywed woman was stabbed to death, and her body was dumped inside a water tank at her residence in New Nehru Nagar, under the Rau police station limits. Police suspect the crime took place on Thursday afternoon and are currently investigating multiple angles, including potential honour killing.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vandana Patel. Vandana, a resident of Raj Nagar in Chandan Nagar, married Rupendra Patel in a love marriage just a month ago.

The victim sustained sharp-weapon injuries to her neck and abdomen. Bloodstains inside the house suggest she was murdered indoors before her body was thrown into the water tank to hide the crime.

Rupendra, who works as a roadside clothes vendor, discovered the crime upon returning home in the evening. Spotting bloodstains and finding his wife missing, he checked the water tank, retrieved her body, and informed the police.

Forensic experts and police teams inspected the scene, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause and time of death.

Police are currently questioning the victim's husband, Rupendra, and her sister-in-law.

Rupendra claimed he was away at his shop, while the sister-in-law stated she was visiting her hospitalised husband at Sri Aurobindo Hospital. Police are analysing their mobile location data and verifying their statements.