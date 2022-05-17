Many Indoreans waiting for new guidelines of precaution dose to travel abroad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of Indoreans willing to go abroad are desperately waiting to get permission to take their precaution dose at the earliest but the rule of completing the gap of nine months between the second dose and the precaution dose has become a hurdle for them.

Moreover, many people have approached the health department officials to take permission to get their doses as they have to visit abroad. But they have received a response to wait for the changes in the CoWin application for the same.

The curiosity among people has increased more in the last four days when Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the Co-WIN portal.”

According to district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

“Many people are reaching the health department and calling us to get permission to take the precaution dose as they are set to travel overseas. The Union Health Minister had announced to relax the guidelines but we didn’t receive any communication for the same,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that according to information, necessary changes will be made in the CoWin application for the same and they are also suggesting people to wait till the same.

Meanwhile, a communication manager Megha Singh told Free Press that she had completed three months of the second dose and was willing to take the precaution dose early as she wanted to travel Europe for work purposes.

“We are waiting for the changes in the guidelines. One of my sisters has a booking for next week and I am planning to go overseas next month. We wish that the changes be made at the earliest,” she said.

Vaccination status in Indore

Category - 18+ years

Dose - Target - Achievement

1st dose - 2882558 - 3208899

2nd dose - 3208899 - 3016358

Precaution - ------ - 71452

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 02:46 PM IST