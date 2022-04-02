Manhandling of doctor: Sardarpur traders take back bandh call after admin assurance

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): All business establishments in Sardarpur remained open on Saturday after the local traders revoke their bandh call after getting an assurance from the administration of stern action against those who manhandled Dr ML Jain.

Earlier, on Friday some of the family members of one deceased patient had manhandled Dr Jain at the community health centre. After the incident, scores of traders had given a bandh call in protest.

Following this, police took swift action registering a case against Naveen Lodhi and Santosh Lodhi, both residents of Juna Risala under Section 151 of IPC and arrested them.

Local police added that if Dr Jain lodges a complaint with the police, the duo could be charged under more Sections but Dr Jain refused to lodge his complaint. Besides, two police personnel have been deployed at the CHC from Saturday morning.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:59 PM IST