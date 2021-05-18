Mandsaur: What pandemic? Crowd seen outside bank during lockdown in Garoth, Covid norms go for a toss

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): People are struggling with pandemic and the administration is trying hard to control the spread of infection due to which lockdown has been imposed. But there are many Covidiots who are flouting norms.

One such incident was reported in Garoth village on Monday when a large number of villagers, including farmers thronged different banks including District Cooperative Central Bank for financial transactions. Most of them flouted social distancing while standing in a queue outside bank. Many were seen without masks.

When contacted, bank branch manager Yusuf Ali Bohra said, “Bank branch situated in Babulda village is closed due to which farmers from there as well as Garoth have come here. This is why there is crowd. We ensure social distancing and masks inside the bank but we can’t ensure the same outside the bank building. We did inform police about it.”