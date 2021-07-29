Mandsaur spurious liquor tragedy: SIT team left after public hearing, reward of 10 thousand declared on three accused

Mandsaur: The administrative exercise of two days came to an end on Thursday afternoon as the special investigating team (SIT) probing spurious liquor case left Mandsaur.

It conducted a public hearing at Circuit House here on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, some people appeared before the three-member team comprising additional chief secretary (home department) Dr Rajesh Rajora, additional director general of police (Vigilance) GP Singh, and inspector general of police (railways) MS Sikarwar and had discussion with them separately.

Prior to this, the SIT team met the affected families at Pipliyamandi, Khakhrai, Gudbheli, Sindpan on Wednesday late in the evening. The team took a note of the deaths of victims who were under treatment. It sought records about people being questioned or detained by police and excise department as well as the relevant documents pertaining to the case. Sources claim that the investigation team will submit its report soon.



Police, admin action continue

More than two dozen illegal dhabas at Malhargarh, Pipliya, Daloda, Shamgarh, Titrod, Garoth, Khajuria Sarang have been razed in a joint action conducted by local police and administration on Thursday. An FIR was registered against a dozen people and some were even taken into custody.

Pintu Singh, whose name figures among three alleged accused against whom FIR has been lodged in the case, was caught on Thursday. The case against poisonous liquor tragedy was registered in Pipliyamandi. Two others are absconding. A case has been registered against Jitendra Singh's father Vikram Singh village Sujanpura in the poisonous liquor case.

Mandsaur superintendent of police Siddharth Chaudhary announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the three accused. Chaudhary said that the police have received many clues and search is on. During search, police seized liquor from many places. In Kheda of Shamgarh, 72 liters of illegal liquor was seized.



Kin of deceased to get financial assistance: Collector

Collector Manoj Pushp said that the revenue-police and excise together will continue the campaign in the district to contain smuggling of illicit liquor, spurious liquor, drugs in the border areas. He said that death toll in the case rose to 7. Some people are being treated in hospitals in Mandsaur and Indore. In response to a question, the collector said that according to the rules and instructions of the government, the family of the deceased would get financial assistance.

Congress to stage protest today

From day one, Congress is accusing BJP leaders of protecting illegal liquor mafia here. Party’s state general secretary Shamlal Jokchand claimed that though administration has declared seven deaths so far, but in reality 11 people have lost their lives, while many others are critical and undergoing treatment at hospitals. Congress leader accused administration of hiding the figures.

District Congress president Navkrishna Patil and other Congress leaders themselves collected the data from the victims and also alleged that the liquor, which was obtained from the authorized licensed contractor, was poisonous and not fit for consumption. They demanded chief minister and the excise minister to resign immediately on moral ground. They accused chief minister of safeguarding the real culprits behind SIT.

The local unit of Congress has decided to stage protest against the state government in Pipliyamandi on Friday. State Congress president and ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath, ex-ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Priyavrat Singh are expected to join the protest on Friday. They will visit victims’ families and express their condolence.