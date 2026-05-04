Mandsaur Residents Protest On Monday Against One-Way Traffic Changes At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Square | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in Mandsaur staged a protest on Monday against the administration’s newly implemented one-way traffic system at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Square, alleging inconvenience due to longer routes and unplanned barricading.

The move, which involved removing the traffic circle and installing barricades, drew sharp criticism from residents and Congress workers, who staged a sit-in despite 40°C heat.

Protesters said the new arrangement is forcing commuters to take longer routes, increasing travel time. Many gathered at the square and demanded immediate removal of the barricades and restoration of the previous traffic system.

Police deployed heavy security to control the situation. During the protest, a heated argument broke out between City Kotwali TI Pushpendra Singh Rathore and Janpad member Deepak Singh Gurjar, who led the agitation. Police continued efforts to disperse the crowd, but demonstrators remained firm on their demands.

The administration introduced the one-way system to ease traffic congestion. However, commuters travelling towards Afim Godown Road, Nai Abadi and Sanjit Naka are now being diverted via City Ground or Maharana Pratap Square, increasing pressure on alternate routes.

Protesters said the decision was taken without proper planning or public consultation, raising concerns over traffic congestion and accident risks. They warned the agitation would continue until the previous system was restored.