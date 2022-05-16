Mandsaur: NCC cadets take out cycle rally for environmental awareness

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): NCC cadets conducted a 35 km cycle rally in Mandsaur on Sunday under the “Jal Bachao Vriksha Lagao Abhiyan”.

The aim of the rally was to create mass awareness about the importance of trees and to promote green cover in the country. It also aimed at creating awareness among the masses to fight the menace of global warming and to create a better environment for the next generation.

The rally was organised as per the instructions of the commanding officer of MP Independent Company NCC, Colonel Sharad Mohan Singh.

More than a hundred cadets and locals took part in the rally which started from Gandhi Square and passed through various localities and routes. The cycle rally ended at Dhundhleshwar Mahadev temple located at Devda village, where troop commander association secretary Jitendra Kanojia, co-secretary Janish Bardia, treasurer Dheeraj Shukla among others welcomed the rally.

Chief guest tehsildar Mukesh Soni, traffic police station in-charge Shailendra Singh Chauhan, sports officer and ex-officio vice president of Mountaineering Association Vijendra Deora, district NCC coordinator and mountaineering executive president Vijay Singh Purawat flagged off the rally.

On this occasion, the divisional president of Vaish Mahasammelan youth unit, Ashish Aggarwal, Rahul Agarwal, Deepak Choudhary, Radha Krishna group chairman Vishwa Mohan Agarwal, Devendra Sharma, Sunil Yogi, Subhash Gangwal, Anil Narayana, Ravi Agarwal, Babu Pamnani, Pawan Hingoria, Ghanshyam Khatri were also present.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State police directed to monitor missionary schools over alleged conversions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:45 PM IST