Mandsaur: IAS officer raises Rs 47.88 lakh in 3 days with help of US friends to buy 52 oxygen concentrators

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat chief executive officer Rishav Gupta has raised Rs 47.88 lakh in three days, which will be used to buy 52 oxygen concentrators. The oxygen concentrators will be used for treatment of Covid patients in rural areas. Collector Manoj Pushp has appreciated the initiative of Gupta.

Rishav Gupta, an IAS officer of 2014 batch, during discussion with his friends Shashank Yaduvanshi and Krunal Mahajan in the US decided to raise funds for oxygen concentrators.

Thus, they collected the money in three days. They said they have ordered 35 machines, which will be received in 10 days. Remaining 17 machines will be received later.