Manawar: One accused arrested, two on the run

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): One person has been arrested and two others are on the run in a case of attempted gang rape of a woman. The shocking incident took place in Manawar tehsil of Dhar in which a woman was raped by a bus conductor and the driver and cleaner of the bus failed in their attempt to outrage her modesty and fled the scene.

Manawar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare informed that the incident took place at a deserted place between Gulati Road and Balipur Road on Friday evening. Police have arrested the bus driver, while the conductor and the cleaner have managed to flee. Police have seized the bus and search for conductor and cleaner is going on, Birthare added.

According to information, the victim boarded Bhagwati Bus from Kukshi to travel to Longsari village. Instead of dropping her at Longsari village, the accused trio moved their bus towards Gandhwani saying that they will drop her there.

With no passengers left in the bus, the accused trio took the bus to a deserted place, where the conductor raped her first. However, when the bus driver and cleaner attempted to outrage her modesty, she raised an alarm and one person grazing his cattle nearby responded to her call and saved her along with other villagers. The accused conductor and cleaner fled the spot, while villagers caught the bus driver, who was later handed over to the Manawar police.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:02 AM IST