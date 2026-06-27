Man Found Hanging On Manasa-Mandsaur Road; Family Alleges Murder | Represaentative image

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging on the Manasa-Mandsaur Road on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Narayan Singh (35), of Mahagarh Chak.

On the other hand, the deceased's family members called the death suspicious. They alleged that it was murder, not suicide, and demanded stringent action against those involved.

Relatives claimed Singh had faced a dispute with a section of the community for the past six months and had been subjected to continuous harassment and threats.

Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased's pocket. The suicide note reportedly names an individual identified as Narendra Singh. Officials took the note into custody for investigation.

Angered by the incident, villagers and family members blocked the road, resulting in long queues of vehicles and severely affecting traffic.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot. Manasa police station in-charge counselled the crowd to ease tensions. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.

Manasa TI Nilesh Awasthi confirmed that a separate inquiry was already underway against the deceased, which is being examined alongside the suicide note.

He said that a case has been registered and appropriate legal action will follow based on the post-mortem report and other evidence.