Man Booked Over Fake Papers For Shahar Qazi Post In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanwer police registered a case against Mohammad Salamuddin Barkati on Thursday for allegedly using forged documents to declare himself the Shahar Qazi.

The case was registered following a complaint from the Department of Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare at the Indore Collectorate.

According to the complaint, Barkati, a resident of Sanwer, allegedly suppressed facts, provided false information and misused a court order to forge official documents. Using the allegedly fabricated documents, he submitted letters to senior government offices seeking to establish himself as the Shahar Qazi of Sanwer tehsil.

An inquiry by the Assistant Director of the Department of Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare, Indore, found that the information presented by Barkati was allegedly false, misleading and contrary to regulations.

Police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 217(a) and 212(a) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

Ex-bank manager booked in Rs 15L fraud

Chhoti Gwaltoli police registered a cheating case against Kumar Mayank, a former manager of a private bank, for allegedly defrauding an investor of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of investing the money in a bank scheme.

According to the complaint filed by Sunil Kumar Deshpande, a resident of Sai Kripa Colony, he handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to Mayank on Oct 21, 2021, to invest the amount in a bank scheme.

Instead of investing the money, Mayank, originally from Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, allegedly colluded with other bank staff and an associate, Indar Singh Chauhan. The cheque was cleared on Oct 25, 2021, and the money was allegedly diverted to Chauhan's bank account and siphoned off.

After learning that the money had not been invested, Deshpande approached police. Following an investigation, police registered a case under Sections 408 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.