Makar Sankranti in Indore: Pongal, procession & sweets add to joy

Indore: Makar Sankranti and Pongal were celebrated with kite flying, savouring sesame sweets, offering prayers, organising get-togethers in the city on Wednesday.

With people of different communities settling in Indore, the festivals associated with the first day of the sun's transit into zodiac sign Capricorn were celebrated in the city. Thousands of devotees visited Maheshwar, Omkareshwar and Ujjain to take holy dip in Narmada and Kshipra river.

Sesame sweets, jaggery and khichdi were offered to deities in the temples. Many people distributed them to people on streets.

Reaching for sky: Kites of various sizes, colours and varieties soared in sky while battling with each other. Kite flying was seen in areas like Malharganj, Rajwada, Chhatribagh, Lodhipura, Itwariya, Bada Ganapati, Bombay Bazaar and Juni Indore. State sports minister Jitu Patwari flew kite in Rau, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya along with MLAs - son Akash and Ramesh Mendola - also flew kites.

Pongal: Welcoming the sun, Tamil community residing in city gathered at SICA school temple to celebrate Pongal. A harvest festival, it is celebrated as thanks-giving to Sun God. Pongal is also the name of a rice- based dish, which is prepared for festival.

Mandala puja concludes: The 60-day mandala puja concluded with procession and grand celebrations organised by Malayali community at Sri Ayyappa temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar. A procession was taken out from Scheme No 54 to Ayyappa temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar opposite Bombay Hospital.