Mahidpur Traders And Residents Suffer As Gandhi Marg Remains Neglected

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The deteriorating condition of Gandhi Marg, the town’s main commercial centre, continues to trouble traders and residents, who have struggled with dust and potholes for nearly eight years.

Locals say the road has become so damaged that it is difficult to determine whether potholes exist on the road or the road exists within potholes.

According to residents, the cement-concrete road began crumbling within six months of its construction. Since then, the busy market route has remained in poor condition despite carrying heavy daily traffic.

Dust rising from the damaged surface has created inconvenience for traders, commuters and shoppers alike.

Gandhi Marg contributes significantly to municipal revenue through property taxes and remains one of the town’s most important business areas. Residents question why the Municipality has failed to provide even basic road maintenance facilities.

Politically, the ward has consistently supported the BJP in the last four elections. Despite the BJP gaining control of the Municipality with a majority council, residents say the area has seen little improvement over the past four years.

With municipal elections approaching next year, residents have renewed demands for immediate road repairs and concrete action from elected representatives.