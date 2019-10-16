Mahidpur: Swachhata Abhiyan held

Mahidpur: A Swachhata Abhiyan was organised under guidance of sub divisional officer revenue Abhilash Mishra on Monday. It covered major areas and concluded at Jai Stambh Chowk.

Mishra and municipality officers motivated people to keep their surroundings clean and green. They also appealed to citizens to use cloth bags instead of single use plastic and directed people to remove encroachment constructions. Mishra also said appropriate action will be taken against those who spread filth. An oath was administered to the students of government girls’ school to avoid single use plastic.

Chief municipality officer Prabhu Lal Patidar, government girls’ school principal Arjun Singh Dawre, assistant accounts officer Deepak Mahaur, sub engineer Parth Pancholi, corporator Afsar Khan, RSS volunteers among others were present.