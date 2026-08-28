Mahakal Receives Special Two-Ft Rakhi; Mahabhog Of 1.25 Lakh Laddoos Offered | FP Photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain observed its distinctive Raksha Bandhan traditions on August 28, with special rakhis offered to Lord Mahakal and Lord Ganesh. According to tradition, the first rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is tied to Lord Mahakal.

Women from the families of Mahakal Temple priests prepared a special two-foot rakhi for Baba Mahakal over nearly a week. They observed fasts throughout the month of Shravan while preparing it.

In the early hours of Friday, the women reached the temple around 2 am and tied the rakhi to Lord Mahakal during the Bhasma Aarti after the sacred ash was applied.

Priest Akash Guru said the rakhi was made using silk fabric, silk threads and ornaments. It was decorated with glass work, Rudraksha beads and peacock feathers and featured sacred symbols associated with Mahakal, including the Trinetra, Om and Tripundra. The women continuously chanted “Jai Mahakal” and “Om Namah Shivaya” while preparing the rakhi.

According to tradition, the women break their fast by consuming prasad after tying the rakhi to Mahakal and later tie rakhis to their brothers.

Meanwhile, the Bade Ganesh Temple, located behind Mahakal Temple, witnessed another unique tradition. Women from across India and abroad, who regard Lord Ganesh as their brother, sent rakhis to the temple.

Rakhis arrived from Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Indore, as well as the United States, London and Hong Kong. A special 51-foot-long rakhi was also prepared for Lord Ganesh.

Women who consider Ganesh their brother also regard Riddhi and Siddhi as their sisters-in-law and send saris for them along with a seat for Mushak, Ganesh’s vehicle.

Pt Akshat Vyas said devotees have followed the tradition for years. This year, Mumbai resident Rajkumari Jain also sent a special rakhi featuring a gold guinea.