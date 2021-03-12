Ujjain: Mahakal dons floral crown to bless devotees in groom avatar

Ujjain: On Maha Shivaratri Mahakaleshwar blessed devotees in his divine appearance in form of groom wearing floral crown (sehara) on Friday. Owing to Maha Shivaratri festival, the famous ‘bhasmarti’ was performed in afternoon on Friday.

The ‘sehara’ was offered to lord Mahakal on early morning while it was removed at 11am. After Bhasmarti Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee organised a feast for priests. Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla monitored the arrangements at the temple from the control room.

On the successful conclusion of the festival of Maha Shivratri, collector Asheesh Singh and SP Stayendra Kumar Shukla thanked the colleagues, media persons and devotees. MTMC administrator and ADM Narendra Suryavanshi informed that on Sunday Lord Shiva will be decorated in the form of Panchanan.

Admin bans devotees from taking dips on Shanishchari Amavasya

On Saturday hundreds of devotees will take holy dips in the Kshipra River on the occasion of Shanishchari Amavasya. Collector Asheesh Singh informed that in view of recent geological explosions in the river, bathing at the both the ghats at Triveni has been banned however the devotees may avail the showers installed near the ghats of the river to observe the ritual; the He said that administration has made all the arrangements for the snan-parv.