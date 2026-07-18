Mahakal Cable Car: Representation Seeks Shift Of Proposed Ujjain Railway Station Terminal | Representative image

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent tax consultant Krishna Kumar Atal has submitted a representation to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging them to reconsider the proposed location of the cable car station planned outside the Indore Gate entrance of Ujjain Railway Station.

In his representation, Atal said the open space outside the Indore Gate entrance has reportedly been identified as the site for a cable car station for the Mahakal Corridor project.

While expressing support for the project and welcoming the development of modern, environmentally friendly public transport in Ujjain, he said the proposed location should be reconsidered.

Atal said the foremost requirement of the railway station is adequate parking. With passenger traffic to Ujjain increasing steadily, he said the available open space would be essential for future parking needs and the expansion of passenger amenities.

He also pointed out that most visitors arriving by train do not proceed directly to the Mahakal Temple.

Instead, they usually check into hotels, dharamshalas or other accommodation before visiting the temple. In view of this, he said, a cable car service originating directly from the railway station would have limited utility.

According to the representation, locating the cable car station outside the railway station would attract visitors who are not railway passengers, increasing pressure on the station premises.

Atal said the combined movement of railway passengers, taxis, auto-rickshaws, private vehicles and cable car users could lead to traffic congestion and parking problems around the station.

He also said open land around railway stations is rarely available again once developed and should therefore be reserved for railway-related infrastructure and passenger facilities.

As an alternative, Atal suggested that the cable car station be developed at another location where sufficient land is available, traffic pressure is lower and railway operations would remain unaffected.

He recommended that the open space outside the railway station be reserved for railway parking, drop-off facilities, bus and taxi management, and future passenger infrastructure.

Atal expressed confidence that the Madhya Pradesh government and the Ministry of Railways would have the proposal re-examined by technical and traffic experts before taking a final decision.