Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies as bike skids off road, pillion rider injured

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A biker died and the pillion rider sustained severe injuries after their two-wheeler skidded off the road on Sakri culvert at Chhatrasal Nagar, on Panna road of Chhatarpur district, late Wednesday night.

According to reports, 28-year-old youth Dileep Patel, resident of Bhapatpur village under Ajaygarh police station in Panna district, went to Chhatarpur to buy some electrical goods.

After buying those items, he was returning with his friend Mukesh Sahu.

As soon as they neared the Sakri culvert, they saw a truck coming from the opposite direction. When the biker applied the brakes, the two-wheeler skidded off the road and came under the culvert. As a result, Patel sustained severe head injuries. He died on the spot because of excessive bleeding.

On getting information from locals, a police team rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital.

Accidents frequently occurring on culvert

Accidents have been frequently occurring on the culvert for the past two years. Four people died and many sustained injuries in those accidents. Locals have been demanding reconstruction of the culvert.

According to reports, the civic body announced a few months ago that the culvert would soon be reconstructed, but now, it has come to light that the Public Works Department will do this work. As a result of dispute between PWD and civic body, the culvert has turned into a death trap.

Six injured on four-lane

Six passengers of an auto-rickshaw, including five women, were injured at the trisection of Gadha village under Bamitha police station on Thursday. The incident occurred when the auto driver stopped the vehicle and went somewhere. A car coming from behind hit the auto and sped away. The injured belonged to same family and they were returning from Bageshwar temple Chhatarpur. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.