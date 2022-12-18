Madhya Pradesh: Woman tied to tree, beaten by husband and seven others in Ratlam

The 30 year old woman was beaten by her husband | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her husband and seven others after she returned back to her in-law's place in Alot on Sunday. The accused husband and others even tied her to a tree with a rope and attacked her with an axe.

Meanwhile, local police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman after some locals alerted the police. Police freed the woman and admitted her to the civil hospital in Alot, from where she was referred to Ratlam in serious condition.

The matter was reported from Taragarh village under Alot police station limit on Sunday morning. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that sometime back the woman had left her husband and gone to live with her lover.

When she returned home on Sunday, her in-laws and husband thrashed her and threw her out of the house.

The woman alleges that her husband tied her to a tree and assaulted her. During this, the people of the village kept watching the entire incident like mute spectators. When the police reached the spot, she was rescued.

On the complaint of the woman, the police have registered an FIR against eight persons including Vishnu, son of Mangu, his brother Mukesh, Dinesh, Mohan, son of Ganpath, Jagdish, son of Lallu, Narayan, son of Ratanlal, Thanu Lal, son of Chandra, Kamal, son of Uday Singh under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the woman was living with another person. The woman had given a statement at the police station that she would not live with her husband and live with his lover.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that the woman left her husband and ran away with her lover a few days back. At that time, her family members and villagers tried to persuade her to come back, but in vain. After that incident, her husband and in-laws left the village.

On Sunday, she came along with her lover and broke the lock of the house and started living at her in-law's empty house. On this, villagers informed her husband, who subsequently came along with seven other persons and attacked her.