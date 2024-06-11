Madhya Pradesh: Woman Faces Action For Filing False Rape Case Against Constable In Ratlam

Unsplash

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The court of additional sessions judge Shailesh Bhadkariya ordered the registration of a case against a woman who filed a false rape case against constable Dinesh Kharari.

According to additional public prosecutor Samarth Patidar, the woman had complained to the women's police station on September 21, 2023. She claimed to be married and working as a security guard in Ratlam, living in a rented room. She reported that she became acquainted with constable Dinesh Kharari from Bajna police station, who allegedly took advantage of her strained relationship with her husband.

The woman accused Kharari of raping her at her home and threatening her with defamation if she disclosed the assault. She further alleged that Kharari continued to rape her under threats. The situation escalated when her husband visited Ratlam, leading to a series of distressing events, including her attempted suicide on September 15, 2023. After recovering, she confided in her husband, prompting them to seek police action against Kharari on September 20, 2023.

Following her report, the police registered a case against Kharari and recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, where she reiterated her allegations. However, during the trial, the woman retracted her accusations, stating that Kharari neither raped nor threatened her. Based on this reversal, the court acquitted Kharari and instructed the police to file a case against the woman for giving false evidence.

Patidar emphasised that under Sections 340 and 344 of the CrPC, the court can take action against individuals who change their statements after filing a report, thus denying the incident and the initial complaint. This ruling underscores the judiciary's commitment to addressing false allegations and ensuring justice.