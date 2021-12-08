Madhya Pradesh: Woman accuses in-laws for daughter’s death

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Uma Devi from Gorakhpur in UP has filed a complaint with Birla Gram Police station in Nagda over her daughter’s death. She has claimed that it was a dowry death and accused her daughter’s in-laws of harassing her for the same.

Her daughter Bindu was married to Sunil Sahni of Vidhya Nagar on March 19, 2014. Uma Devi filed the complaint a month after Bindu’s suspicious death.

In her complaint, Uma Devi claimed that in-laws had been harassing Bindu ever since the marriage. She claimed that her daughter was physically abused for handsome dowry and Royal Enfield Bullet.

She demanded immediate action against the accused. The police said that investigation was underway as the woman died within seven years of marriage. However, no arrest has been made so far.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Leopard kills girl in buffer zone of MP tiger reserve

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:32 PM IST