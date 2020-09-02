Madhya PRadesh: West Discom to organise grievance camp at 1000 places in Malwa-Nimar

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company is going to organizing grievance redressal camps at 1000 locations in all the 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar, including Indore. In these camps, complaints / problems of consumers' related to bills, voltage, transformers, name change etc will be resolved on the spot.
About 572 camps will be set up in Indore division and 428 in Ujjain division.
West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the camps will be organized till September 15 under 437 zones/distribution centers of the company.
“At some places, the camps have already been setup,” he added.
In all the districts, the officers are fixing the day and place according to the convenience of consumers.
Tomar said that one officer in each district will be the nodal officer of the camps, who will continuously monitor the organization of the camps in the district.
In these camps, 500 engineers and about 1500 employees of the electricity company will be deployed.
Tomar said that two or three camps will be set up at each zone and distribution centers, so that the congestion is less, social distancing norm can be followed.
Camps at 180 places in Indore district
City superintending engineer Kamesh Srivastava said that camps would be organised at 180 places in Indore district. Camps will be setup at 60 places in Indore city and 120 locations in rural areas.
On September 3, camps will be held at Manoramaganj, Kalani Nagar, OPH South, Electronic Complex, Hawa Bungalow Zone. Superintendent engineer of Indore Rural Circle, DN Sharma said that camps will be held at the countryside and towns including Gautampura, Hatod, Betma, Sanver, Mhow, Mahugaon, Manpur, Depalpur, Pithampur etc. On September 3, camps will be organized in Kanadia, Ajnod, Kampel, Budhi Baralai, Sagaur etc.
