Madhya Pradesh: 4 bodies recovered, 19 rescued, 13 still missing after several villagers fall into well while rescuing child in Vidisha district, rescue operation underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four bodies were recovered and 19 people have been rescued after several people fell into the well on Thursday in Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha district.

The incident had taken place when large number of villagers gathered at a well to rescue a child who had accidently fallen into the well. It is believed that the well collapsed due to overcrowding. Nearly three dozens people believed to fall into the well.

"19 people have been rescued. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also here. The land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It will be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes," state's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told ANI on Friday.

The minister was present at the site of the incident after the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The injured will also be provided free medical treatment.

"I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident. Rescue work is underway," he had tweeted in the early hours of Friday.