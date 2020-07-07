Madhya Pradesh: Villagers of Hatpipliya constituency to boycott by-polls over incomplete developmental works

Hatpipliya: Upset over various incomplete developmental works in the village, the voters of Baroli and Dokarkheda village under Hatpipliya assembly constituency in Dewas district have announced to boycott voting during next elections.

Villagers expressed their ire by carrying a banner over non-fulfilment of promises made by politicians ahead elections.

Quoting an example of incomplete building of a government middle school in Dokarkheda village, villagers claimed that many public representatives, politicians as well as officials, villagers claimed that ahead of every elections, villagers raised issue of incomplete school building before politicians. However, they have been getting only false assurances but no headway is made in the matter once the election is over.

Not just politicians, even administrative officials have been assuring them to complete development work, but haven’t paid any further heed to their pleas.