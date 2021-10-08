Madhya Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of health workers, teachers

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Barwani village under Shivani janpad panchayat in Barwani district have announced to boycott vaccination as well as education institutes after government fails to redress their long-pending demand for road connectivity up to their village.

Situated barely 50-kilometer from the district headquarters in Pati area, the village houses a population of 900. Half of the residents are voters and eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine.

Villagers narrating their plight with welled-up eyes said residents here dread monsoon- because heavy rain maroons the village and in absence of road connectivity it remains cut off from the mainland.

Efforts by villagers to apprise local administration and elected representatives about the problem have failed to yield a positive outcome.

Manohar Malviya, one of the villagers said that have no connectivity with the mainland, villagers here in Burwani wake up with a prayer- no one in the village should fall ill. Carrying patients to the nearby hospital is an arduous task as we need to carry a patient on our shoulders as there is no road in 15 to 20 kilometre patch and its nearly impossible to save a person in case of any emergency. Villagers including students are forced to risk their lives every day during the monsoon to get to work or schools by crossing flooded streams.

Irked with the apathy of the government and the administration, the villagers decided to boycott both corona vaccination as well as education.

Villagers announced that they will not allow any health worker or school teacher to enter their village until their demands are fulfilled.

When contacted Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki from Barwani said that he came to know about villagers' grievances. As he was out of his constituency for the last 75 to 80 days, he will look into the matter as earliest. Solanki added that he will discuss the matter with both governments as well as villagers.

ALSO READ CBI files FIR against three newspapers in Madhya Pradesh for showing inflated circulation to get...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:48 AM IST