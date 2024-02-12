Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Jaora | FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reached Jaora on Monday. The second phase of the Yatra was organised by the municipal council, Jaora in Mahendra Nagar Tal Naka region. The main objective of the Yatra is to provide basic facilities to beneficiaries through various public welfare schemes of the Centre.

Municipal council vice president Sushil Kochatta, BJP mandal president Rajesh Sharma, MLA representative Ajay Singh Bhati, Backward Front state working committee member Nand Kishore Mahawar and others kickstarted the event with Kanya Puja and garlanding photo of Goddess Saraswati and lighting of ceremonial lamps.

The guests interacted with the beneficiaries who shared success stories under the ‘Meri Kahani Meri Jubani’ campaign, honoured the Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries and distributed certificates. Civic body vice-president Kochatta congratulated beneficiaries and motivated them to take maximum benefits of the schemes initiated by the Centre.

BJP mandal president Sharma praised the efforts of local MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey for initiating various developmental activities in the constituency. Chief municipal council officer Durga Bamania, Dr Karimullah Khan, Shubham Soni and others were present.