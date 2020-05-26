Madhya Pradesh: Veiled' swagat of barat with sanitizers, no band baja or gala pomp and glitz

Ratlam: As all social gatherings remained suspended to curb the spread of COVID-19, couples all around the nation are coming up with unique social distancing measures and rituals while tying the knot.

One such unique wedding was held at Palsoda village of Ratlam district, where the groom and his family was welcomed with sanitizers instead of garlanding and embracing each other by bride's family, while all guests were gifted masks which lasted on face till completion of rituals.

Village situated barely 10 km away from the district headquarters and its total population figured less than 3,400 with less than 700 families residing there.

The wedding ceremony is now talk of the town with more families now opting to follow the trend to ensure safety of families.

The village is known for farmers and their spending capacity on weddings and other social gathering. Before the pandemic, they usually demonstrated their influential status by opting different ways to welcome of the Barat and Baraties. But now, they are more concerned keeping COVID-19 away from the village.

According to information, Preety Panchal, bride from Palsoda village was set to marry Ashok Panchal, a resident of Suneda village of Ujjain district on May 24.

Keeping in view the lockdown suspending all the transport services, the relatives wanted the wedding to be postponed, but the couple remained adamant. Eventually, the groom reached the girl's home accompanied with seven of his family members and the guests to make the wedding more memorable.

Groom and his family said wedding guests were pleasantly surprised when they were gifted with sanitizers and masks.

Bride’s maternal grandmother Taradevi Panchal, who is an Anganwadi worker in village, hosted the entire ceremony and said she is working as Corona warrior in the village and created awareness about the virus and precautions to be taken amongst villagers.

She added that she wanted to effectively spread the message of use of sanitizser and mask to prevent the infection.

She said the entire village witnessed the barat reach on foot without band baja and welcome on road by spraying sanitizers.

All pomp and show was entirely missing from the wedding unlike typical big fat Indian wedding which involves spectacular arrangement, a variety of dishes and a large number of guests.