Madhya Pradesh: Various programs organised in BIMTS under the 'Women's Safety and Empowerment Campaign'

Burhanpur: Under ‘Protection and Empowerment of Women Campaign’, various competitions like essay competition, debate competition and painting competition were organised in Prof Brijmohan Mishra Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (BIMTS) in which the students participated enthusiastically.

Public Relations Officer of the organisation Mirza Rahat Baig said that the state level public awareness campaign 'Samman' was launched by the Chief Minister Chouhan to prevent crimes against women and bring women safety to the focal point of the society. The aim of which is to create an environment conducive to active awareness of women and girls in society, and prevention of potential crimes. Competitions are being organised at the college level during this campaign, he added.

The results of the competitions will be declared at the district level. Chief guest Kamal More in his statement while highlighting the importance of women power said that a woman who can give birth to a human being cannot be weak. Women constitute 49 percent of the total population of the country and we should make positive efforts for the upliftment of women by taking a pledge to end the increasing violence against women, he added.

On successful organization of the program, chairman Rakhi Mishra, vice president Anil Jain, principal of paramedical department, Dr Zainuddin Ali and others have sent their best wishes.