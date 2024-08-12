Madhya Pradesh Updates: Unidentified Woman Found Dead In Amjhera; Murder Accused Nabbed In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an unidentified woman, apparently a murder victim, was found near Kesvi Ghat under Amjhera police station limits in Dhar district on Monday, police said. As per reports, nomads found the body on Magod-Manawar road at around noon and informed farmers working in nearby agricultural fields.

Farmers informed the police and upon receiving information, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, TI Ravindra Baria and SDOP Ashutosh Patel reached the spot along with their team. The police working diligently to establish her identity, noting that the initials 'SK' are inscribed on her left hand.

The body has been transported to the Amjhera Health Centre for a post-mortem examination. Police were awaiting the autopsy report. An FIR was registered at the police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further probe was on.

Teacher Absconding In Suicide Case Nabbed In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested Manoj Marathe, a teacher absconding in the suicide case of a fellow teacher Santosh Jadhav, after a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced for his capture. Marathe, who had been on the run, was apprehended before he could surrender, following intensified police efforts, including the threat of property confiscation.

Santosh Jadhav, a resident of Devjhiri Colony in Sendhwa, tragically ended his life on June 11 by hanging himself near the school in Chichba village. The Sendhwa rural police registered a case and discovered a suicide note in Jadhav’s pocket. The note accused Amit Sharma, Gokul Rathore, Ajay Joshi, and Manoj Marathe of mentally harassing him by charging excessive interest, leading to the registration of a case for incitement to suicide.

The police had already arrested Amit Sharma, Gokul Rathore, and Ajay Joshi, who were sent to the sub-jail. During the investigation, the SC/ST Act was added to the charges against the accused. SDOP Sendhwa, Kamal Singh Chauhan, and SI Anokchand Patidar led the investigation, eventually focusing on Marathe, who was serving as a teacher at CM Rise School.

After gathering information on Marathe's assets, the police ramped up efforts to arrest him. Under pressure from the ongoing investigation, Marathe was apprehended by SDOP Sendhwa and his team while trying to surrender. The accused will be presented in court.