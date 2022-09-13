Madhya Pradesh: Two persons die in road mishap in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed after a car in which they were traveling went out of control and crashed into the roadside bushes.

The Incident was reported around 2 am on Tuesday and the deceased have been identified as Pawan, 25, son of Premchand Gupta, and Azhar, 25, son of Jakir Hussein, both residents of Kumharpura, Alot.

Kin of the deceased said that the duo was heading towards Nagda to receive one of their friend Vicky Gupta, who was supposed to deboard the train at Nagda railway station around 2 am. Police informed that the car belonged to Premchand Gupta.

One can gauge the speed of the vehicle on the basis that before the car overturned, it flipped twice and subsequently crashed into the roadside bushes after hitting a shanty.

Villagers came to know about the incident at around 4 am, who subsequently informed Nagda police and evacuated both Pawan and Azhar. Police took the duo to the Nagda civil hospital where they were declared brought dead.

