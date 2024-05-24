Madhya Pradesh: Two Infant Girls Die Of Suspected Heat Stroke In Gandhwani | Representative image

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two infant girls died due to fever and suspected heat stroke in Khadki Sadakpura panchayat, Gandhwani block, amid record-breaking heat on Thursday. The eight-month-old daughter of Sitaram and the four-month-old daughter of Raju succumbed to the heat. Raju said his daughter had a fever for two days and was taken to Manawar for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

Sarpanch Dhyan Singh confirmed the severe heatwave and sudden deaths, prompting notification to the health department. Meanwhile, the health department's team will arrive on Friday to investigate and provide assistance.

As the relentless heatwave has thrown normal life out of gear, doctors from the Community Health Center have urged people to take precautions. Block medical officer Balbeer Singh Mandloi advised residents to stay indoors, particularly young children, and to consume light food and plenty of water.

He also recommended immediate health check-ups if experiencing dizziness or restlessness to prevent further health complications. Special oral rehydration solution (ORS) corners have been established in nearby sub-health centres, including the Gandhwani Community Health Center. These centres are equipped to treat individuals affected by heat stroke and related illnesses. The BMO emphasised the importance of these measures to support the community during the heatwave.

Madhya Pradesh: Locals Recue Baby Abandoned In Drain

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn abandoned in a drain near Purani Kali on Venkateshwar Marg (VT Road) was rescued by the locals. According to information, the infant's cries alerted nearby residents who promptly came to the rescue and pulled the baby out of the drain. Responding swiftly, they immediately informed both the police and doctors at the district hospital.

Moved by the distressing sight, women provided solace and comfort to the newborn by cradling it into their arms. Upon receiving information, a team of medical professionals, led by Dr Sachin Patidar, a paediatrician, reached the spot and provided initial care to the newborn. After examining the newborn, Patidar said the baby was born prematurely.

Doctors necessitated oxygen support to the newborn as it struggled to breathe properly. Currently, the infant is undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Department of the District Hospital. Residents said a CCTV footage related to the incident has also surfaced in which an unknown person is seen hiding the newborn. The police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator.