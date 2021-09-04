Madhya Pradesh: Two held for stealing cash from car

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for stealing cash and property documents from a car in Tejaji Nagar area on Friday. The accused are being questioned further.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that after the complaint from one Vikas Parmar, a case was registered against unidentified persons on Thursday. Parmar had informed that he had parked his car at a place in Tejaji Nagar when thieves stole cash and some property documents from the car. SI Amritlal Gawri was instructed to investigate the case.

The team examined the CCTVs in the area and based on the footage they detained two suspects, who allegedly confessed their crime. The accused were identified as Jeetu Chouhan and Gopal Chouhan, residents of Anuradha Nagar. The accused told the police that they had spent some cash. The police have recovered Rs 1.14 lakh and property documents from them. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within three hours of the FIR.

