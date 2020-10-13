Madhya Pradesh: Two corona patients die during treatment in Ratlam

Ratlam: Two women Covid patients died in last two days during treatment. According to official information, an 18-year-old girl, resident of Jaora, lost her life while fighting Covid-19 at the Government Medical College hospital.

A day earlier, a 30-year-old woman resident of Diesel Shed Road had died due to Covid-19. The number of total deaths due to corona has risen to 48 in last six months. From October 2, eight patients have died in the district though the number of fresh corona cases fell in October compared to September.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has crossed 2,000 mark since lockdown began. As per health bulletin released on Monday, 2,038 patients were found corona positive in the district since first lockdown began. Of them, 1,794 patients have recovered. In all, 30,790 people gave sample tests from the district. At present, reports of 270 samples are pending. On Monday, 13 positive patients were discharged after recovery from Covid-19 while 20 new positive cases were added when sample reports were released yesterday evening.

A drive will be launched with 1,750 health workers to remind people to follow Covid-19 norms y in view of unlocking era, ensuing festivals and cold season. Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said intensive drive will continue till November 30.