Madhya Pradesh: Two accused arrested with teak wood worth Rs 14 lakh in Nayagaon in Neemuch district

Neemuch: Nayagaon police arrested two accused who were transporting 136 teak wood logs worth Rs 14 lakh illegally in the wee hours of Friday. Under the guidance of police station incharge of Nayagaon Parmanand Girwal, the police team arrested two persons who were illegally transporting wooden logs in a Tata vehicle.

On December 9, during the midnight patrol, the police was informed that in a Tata truck (MP09 GG 6155), driver Jahid Pinjara, resident of Amlataj village, along with his accomplice Saifran Shaikh, resident of Amlataj village, were illegally transporting teak wood in huge quantity from Mandsaur- Neemuch four-lane through Kanka Fata on Damodarpura Road to Rajasthan. They were to supply teak wood to a smuggler there.