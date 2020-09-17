Madhya Pradesh: Tribal killed in police firing, DGP forms probe panel

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri has formed a four-member panel to probe the alleged killing of a tribal man from neighbouring Chhattisgarh by the MP police in Balaghat district.

Assistant Inspector General, CID Sunil Shivhare will head the panel that will probe the September 6 incident.

Other members of the panel are CID DSP Nitesh Bhargava, inspector D K Markam and sub inspector Kapil Gupta, an official at the Police Headquarters here said.

The DGP also directed the panel to submit weekly updates on the probe.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar had written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a high-level probe into this matter.

Jham Singh Dhurve, a native of Balsamund village in Kabirdham district, was killed on the inter-state border when Madhya Pradesh police opened fire without any provocation, it was alleged.