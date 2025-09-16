Madhya Pradesh Transco Prepares Action Plan For Uninterrupted Power Supply For Rabi Season |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has set an action plan to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the Rabi season, with special focus on meeting the projected 8,000 MW demand in the western region.

During the 19th state-level quarterly review meeting at the south zone regional headquarters in Indore, managing director Sunil Tiwari instructed field officers to remain fully prepared to handle the estimated state-wide demand of 20,000 MW.

He emphasised on micro-monitoring of transmission lines and substations, particularly in Indore region and directed that restoration work in adverse conditions be given top priority.

The meeting also reviewed tripping incidents, ongoing construction projects and maintenance works, with Tiwari insisting on timely completion within strict quality standards.

He cautioned against loading any transmission line or substation beyond prescribed capacity, highlighting the importance of system stability.

Emphasising on smooth use of advanced technologies adopted by Transco, Tiwari urged officers to take personal responsibility in their implementation.

He further reinforced the company’s ‘Zero Accident’ goal, urging staff to ensure complete workplace safety and adopt safe personal conduct, including mandatory helmets for two-wheelers and seatbelts for four-wheelers.